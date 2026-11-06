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Audubon Wild 5K Run/Walk To Honor Tony Dolce Nov. 7

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Audubon Community Nature Center 5k Walk/Run to take place Saturday, November 7, 2026

The Audubon Community Nature Center will hold its Wild 5K Run/Walk this Saturday.

This year’s race honors Tony Dolce, who founded the original “Run For Liberty” with his wife, Anne.

Registration opens Saturday, November 7 at 8:00 a.m. with the race beginning at 9:30 a.m. The awards ceremony will take place at 10:45 a.m.

The run/walk course takes participants through shady hemlock forests, over boardwalks, past fields, and back to the Nature Center building. Audubon’s trail system is in a glacial valley, which makes the trail exceptionally flat.

The course starts out on a 12-foot-wide maintenance road before narrowing to 6-foot-wide trails further on. Most of the race is on bare ground, with one small section along pavement. The course is well-marked with white arrows. The race takes place rain or shine and covers uneven ground and some narrow bridges.

Prizes include 1-year family memberships, Audubon winter hats, and locally-made soap or honey.

The fee is $30 or $25 for Nature Center and Chautauqua Striders members. Children 2 and under are free.

Come run, walk, stroll, or saunter to support Audubon’s Animal Ambassadors, including three birds of prey.

Pre-registration is appreciated through the link at AudubonCNC.org/events or go directly to RunSignup.com/Race/NY/Jamestown/Wild5K. Walk-ins are welcome.

The 2026 Wild 5K is sponsored by Jamestown’s Lafayette Corners Furniture.

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