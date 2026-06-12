Audubon’s Dragons And Fairies Festival Takes Place June 13

The Audubon Community Nature Center’s Dragons and Fairies Festival takes place Saturday, June 13.

The event takes place from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and will include activities such as kid-safe archery, a drum circle, Fairy Queen’s stories, puppet show, games, scavenger hunts, and a Fairy Garden Photo Booth.

There will be demonstrations of glassblowing, weaving and spinning, and leatherworking and bookmark making. With both free and paid crafts, you can make your own magic staff, wand, fairy door, fairy crown, and more. The event also features horse-drawn carriage rides, live music, food trucks, and more.

Adults and children alike are encouraged to wear their favorite costumes. Kids receive a treasure bag at the info booth that they will use to collect treasures throughout the festival.

Visit AudubonCNC.org/dragons-and-fairies for details and to reserve a time for a Magic Moments horse-drawn carriage ride.

Parking is free. Admission is $12 adults, $9 Nature Center members and children 3–15, free for 2 and under. Some things cost extra. Cash is helpful, as there is no ATM onsite and only limited credit card readers are available.