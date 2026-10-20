Automation Systems Conference To Be Held Oct. 28

A conference for manufacturers interested in learning more about automation systems will be held in Jamestown on October 28.

The Manufacturing Crossroads event is being co-sponsored by the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities’ Retool WNY initiative and Properly Works, a regional automation systems vendor.

The drop-in event will take place from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 28 at the Northwest Arena’s Arena Club. It will allow attendees to see automation solutions that solve manufacturing challenges and talk with business consultants about available grants and funding opportunities for equipment additions to their production lines. The solutions are designed to address production line challenges that can hurt a company’s bottom line.

The event will include robotics demonstrations and opportunities to talk with regional experts about integrating this technology into production lines to improve efficiency.

The region’s newest manufacturer, Electrovaya, will host a tour of its facility at One Precision Way in the Mason Industrial Park at 5:00 p.m. Electrovaya produces and assembles lithium-ion battery packs. The company is renovating the former Acu-Rite facility.

Participating companies and organizations include CS Automation, Insyte Consulting, Ganson Street Innovation Station, the Manufacturers Association of the Southern Tier (MAST), Straight Forward Consulting, and Jamestown Community College’s Workforce Development team.

The event is free, but pre-registration is required. Attendees can go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/manufacturing-crossroads-tickets-2000992067138 or contact BPU Business Development Coordinator Ellen Ditonto at businessdev@jamestownbpu.com. Registration is open through October 23, 2026