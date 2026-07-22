Aviation Pilot, Instructor Louis Nalbone To Be Honored At Fly-In Event

Local aviation instructor and pilot Louis Nalbone will be honored as part of the 59th Annual Rotary Fly-In Breakfast this weekend.

Nalbone recently earned the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award and the Charles Taylor Master Mechanic Award, two of the Federal Aviation Administration‘s highest lifetime achievement honors, recognizing more than 50 years of excellence as both a pilot and aircraft mechanic. Throughout his career, Nalbone has trained generations of aviators, served as chief flight instructor and chief pilot, helped grow Dunkirk Aviation Flight School into a respected regional operation, and helped develop the Professional Pilot Degree Program at Jamestown Community College.

The recognition is especially meaningful at the Chautauqua County/Dunkirk Airport, officially known as John J. Nalbone Sr. Field, honoring Lou’s father, who founded Dunkirk Aviation and helped establish the Nalbone family’s lasting legacy in aviation.

Aviation enthusiasts, families, and breakfast lovers are invited to celebrate Nalbone’s achievements during the 59th Annual Rotary Fly-In Breakfast from 8:00 a.m. until noon, Sunday, July 26 at the Chautauqua County/Dunkirk Airport, located at 3389 Middle Road in Dunkirk.

This year’s featured attraction is “Whiskey 7,” a historic World War II-era C-47 aircraft that served as the lead plane in the second wave of Allied aircraft carrying paratroopers into Normandy during the D-Day invasion on June 6, 1944. Visitors will have the opportunity to see the legendary aircraft up close while learning about its important role in one of history’s most significant military operations.

Guests will also have the opportunity to experience aviation firsthand through Discovery Flights offered by the Great Lakes Flight Center. Available for a fee, the introductory flights aboard Cessna 152 and Cessna 172 aircraft provide aspiring pilots and aviation enthusiasts with a unique opportunity to take to the skies alongside a certified flight instructor.

On the ground, local Civil Air Patrol squadrons will provide free flight simulator demonstrations, allowing visitors to experience the controls of an aircraft in a realistic simulator environment while learning more about aviation. Civil Air Patrol cadets from the Dunkirk and Jamestown squadrons will also assist throughout the event by directing aircraft, parking vehicles, and supporting event operations.

Additional attractions include a vendor fair, the Rotary Club’s popular basket raffle, a 50-50 drawing, and opportunities to view dozens of visiting private aircraft from across the region.

Rotary volunteers will serve an all-you-can-eat breakfast featuring pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, coffee, tea, milk, and juice. Breakfast admission is $12 for adults, $6 for children ages 3-12, and free for children ages 2 and younger. Free parking is available.

Net proceeds from the Fly-In Breakfast support the Rotary Club of Dunkirk-Fredonia‘s scholarships for local students, grants to area nonprofit organizations, and Rotary International initiatives, including clean water, maternal and child health, and the global eradication of polio.

For additional information about the Rotary Fly-In Breakfast, contact the Dunkirk-Fredonia Rotary Club at (716) 672-9688 or email dunkirkfredoniarotaryclub@gmail.com.