Babe Ruth World Series Teams Arrive In Jamestown Today

Teams will arrive to Jamestown today for the 13-Year-Old Babe Ruth World Series that starts this weekend.

Games begin at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 15 and will continue through Saturday, August 22 at Russell E. Diethrick Park. This is the 21st World Series being hosted in Jamestown in a 46-year time span.

Teams participating this year are:

Jamestown NY – Host Team

Puerto Rico – International Team

Tallahassee-Leon – Tallahassee, FL (Southeast Region)

Mid County – Nederland, TX (Southwest Region)

SEMO 13’s – Southeast, MO (Mid-West Plains Region)

Janesville Youth – Janesville, WI (Ohio Valley)

Bethel – Bethel, CT (New England Region)

Atlantic Shore – Egg Harbor Township, NJ (Mid-Atlantic Region)

Mililani Baseball – Mililani, HI (Pacific Southwest Region)

SWWA Centerfield – Woodland, WA (Pacific Northwest Region)

Greater Westfield Massachusetts – Westfield, MA

A team meet-and-greet will be held starting at 4:30 p.m., Friday, August 7 with teams being introduced at 6:00 p.m. at the Northwest Arena. The public is welcome to attend to meet team players.

Thanks to community support and sponsors, all games are free general admittance to the public.

The game dates and sponsors are as follows:

Saturday August 15th – The One Ball Foundation, Inc.

Sunday August 16th – Jamestown Area Federal Credit Union, Southern Chautauqua Area Federal Credit Union, and Greater Chautauqua Area Federal Credit Union

Monday August 17th – The Lictus Family

Tuesday August 18th – Collaborative Children’s Solutions

Wednesday August 19th – Lawley Insurance

Thursday August 20th – M&T Bank

Friday August 21st – The Babe Ruth World Series Committee

Saturday August 22nd – Jim Rauh Enterprises

The Jamestown Babe Ruth World Series Committee is still looking for volunteers for the week of the series to help around the ballpark in addition to National Anthem singers. If you are interested, email info@jamestownworldseries.org, call (716) 664-0405, or visit the Jamestown BRWS page on Facebook. For additional information, visit http://jamestownworldseries.org/