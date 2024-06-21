Baker Street, Hazeltine Avenue Intersection To Close June 27 For Reconstruction

The intersection of Baker Street and Hazeltine Avenue in the City of Jamestown will be closed, starting June 27, for roadwork.

Jamestown Interim Public Works Director Mark Roetzer said the intersection will be redefined, “If you think of coming into town off of Baker, turning onto Hazeltine, there’s that big, wide radius turn there. What we’re doing is, we’re turning that street, we’re narrowing that intersection, and creating a ‘T’ intersection. So, that way when people when they turn from Baker Street onto Hazeltine, they have to slow down to make that turn.”

Roetzer said a new crosswalk will be put in at that intersection as well along with new curbs and sidewalks.

He said Baker Street also will be reduced from four lanes to three lanes, “All the way from this intersection to Howard. So, it’s going to be two travel lanes with a turning lane and then bike lanes on the side, very similar to what Washington Street is.”

Roetzer said the plan is also to remove the light on Baker Street near Persell Middle School and replace it with school crossing signs that have a button to flash lights when pedestrians want to cross.

He added City engineers designed the project with Chautauqua County putting the project out to bid.

The project is estimated to be completed by Labor Day.