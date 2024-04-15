Banff Film Fest Returns To The Reg

The Roger Tory Peterson Institute’s presentation of the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour returns to Jamestown this weekend.

The doors open at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, April 19, and Saturday, April 20, 2024. The two night event will feature two different line-ups of the very best in beautiful, heart-pumping outdoor adventure films. This year the festival features 17 different short films spread out over two nights at the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts.

The Banff Centre Mountain Film and Festival is one of the largest and most prestigious mountain festivals in the world. From more than 400 entries submitted to the Festival each year, the Banff World Tour brings award-winners and audience favorites to theatres around the globe.

Tickets for the Festival start at $25, with discounts for active military, students, children and seniors. Discounted two-day passes — to see all the films over the course of both nights — are available.

VIP tickets are also available, which include an opening night reception on Friday, April 19, and reserved seating. All tickets come with a weekend pass to visit the Roger Tory Peterson Institute.

Tickets may be purchased online at reglenna.com or in-person at the Reg Lenna box office.