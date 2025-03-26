‘Becoming Led Zeppelin’ Showing At The Reg

Rock music documentary, “Becoming Led Zeppelin,” is showing at the Reg Lenna tonight.

The film explores the origins of the iconic group and their meteoric rise in just one year against all the odds. Powered by awe-inspiring, psychedelic, never-before-seen footage, performances, and music, Bernard MacMahon’s experiential cinematic odyssey explores Led Zeppelin’s creative, musical, and personal origin story. The film is told in Led Zeppelin’s own words and is the first officially sanctioned film on the group.

Becoming Led Zeppelin starts at 7:00 p.m. with tickets available online at reglenna.com and at the door.