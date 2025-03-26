WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / ‘Becoming Led Zeppelin’ Showing At The Reg

‘Becoming Led Zeppelin’ Showing At The Reg

By Leave a Comment

Becoming Led Zeppelin shows at the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts at 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 26, 2025.

Rock music documentary, “Becoming Led Zeppelin,” is showing at the Reg Lenna tonight.

The film explores the origins of the iconic group and their meteoric rise in just one year against all the odds. Powered by awe-inspiring, psychedelic, never-before-seen footage, performances, and music, Bernard MacMahon’s experiential cinematic odyssey explores Led Zeppelin’s creative, musical, and personal origin story. The film is told in Led Zeppelin’s own words and is the first officially sanctioned film on the group.

Becoming Led Zeppelin starts at 7:00 p.m. with tickets available online at reglenna.com and at the door.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.