Beer Snob Closes In Downtown Jamestown

The Beer Snob has closed in downtown Jamestown.

The craft beer establishment initially opened at 318 Washington Street in the historic Viking Temple in November 2018. It was owned by Marty Schwab.

Earlier this week, the business’ social media accounts on Facebook and Instagram disappeared with a search on Google saying the business was “Permanently Closed.”

WRFA has reached out to Schwab but did not receive a reply.

Jamestown Director of Development Crystal Surdyk said in a statement, “The Department of Development and City of Jamestown have been informed that The Beer Snob, located in Downtown Jamestown, has made the difficult decision to close its doors permanently. While we are disappointed to see any business close, we respect the business owner’s decision and privacy. The Director of Development has been in contact with the business owner and as with any recipient of City grant funding, we will work with the business owner to recapture awarded grant funds to satisfy grant requirements and contractual obligations.”

The Beer Snob had been awarded $60,000 by the Jamestown Local Development Corporation in February 2023 through the Business Expansion and Building Acquisition grant program. The funding came from American Rescue Plan monies and was set up as a 50% grant and 50% forgivable loan as long as the business met job creation metrics by December 2026.