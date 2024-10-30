Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice Comes To The Reg Oct 30

Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice shows at the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts tonight.

The sequel to the 1988 classic film, Beetlejuice, has three generations of the Deetz family returning home to Winter River after an unexpected tragedy. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia’s life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it’s only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice’s name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.

The movie starts at 7:00 p.m. tonight and is rated PG-13.

Tickets for most Movies at The Reg are $8 in-person at the box office and $10 online (reglenna.com) & by phone – 716.484.7070.