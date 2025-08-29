Bemus Point State Boat Launch, Fishing Access To Temporarily Close Sept. 2

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has announced the temporary closure of the Bemus Point State Boat Launch and Fishing Access Site located on Chautauqua Lake.

The site is being closed for major site improvements and launch ramp replacement. The project is scheduled to start on Tuesday, September 2, and is anticipated to continue through the end of November.

The entire site will be closed to public access for the duration of the project including the launch ramp and parking area.

Improvements to the site include the replacement of the concrete boat launch, new boat docks, and an anchored, floating kayak launch. Additional Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)-compliant features will be added to the site including accessible parking spaces near the boat launch, improved sidewalks, and motion-sensor, solar-powered lights to the launch area and sidewalks. The concrete seawall will also be removed and replaced with stone rip rap and a vegetated shoreline.

DEC encourages boaters to seek alternative launch sites, including:

DEC Prendergast Point Boat Launch off Route 394 to Prendergast Blvd.; and

Long Point State Park off Route 430.

More information about alternative options for boating and fishing access sites are also available on DEC’s website.

For questions about the closures, contact Region 9 Fisheries at 716-372-0645.