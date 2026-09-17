Bemus Point’s Fall Fest Takes Place This Weekend

Bemus Point’s Fall Fest will take place this weekend.

The event from Friday, September 18 through Sunday, September 20 will include a Fall Fest Street Market, discounts at local shops, Fall-themed food options at local stores and restaurants; live music at various venues, kids activities, and a Classic Car and Motorcycle Cruise-In event.

The Bemus Point Historical Society will be open Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The Lawson Center will be open Saturday and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. with free admission. The Fall Fest is an opportunity for attendees to take a ride on the historic Bemus Point-Stow Ferry before it shuts down for the season.

Main Street will be blocked off during Street Market hours to help keep the area safer and easier to navigate for visitors. Guests are encouraged to park along Sunnyside Avenue near the school and tennis courts or near the Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/VisitBemusPoint