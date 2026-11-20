Big game hunting season begins this Saturday in New York State.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation said the season will then continue through December 13, 2026, in the Southern Zone. DEC encourages hunters to Choose a Doe to help keep deer populations balanced and healthy and to familiarize themselves with new regulations (PDF) designed to increase antlerless deer harvest. DEC also reminds hunters that Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) was detected in a wild deer in Livingston County. Hunters who harvest a deer in the CWD containment area, which includes the towns of Conesus, Groveland, North Dansville, Sparta, Springwater, and West Sparta, must bring their deer to the DEC check station located at the Livingston County Office of Emergency Management, 3360 Gypsy Lane, Mount Morris, New York 14510.

DEC Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “Hunters are essential partners in managing New York State’s deer populations and protecting the health of our deer herd. This season, DEC is providing new opportunities and incentives to help hunters harvest antlerless deer in areas where deer populations need to be reduced. With CWD now detected in a wild deer in New York, it is more important than ever for hunters to help keep the deer population healthy and work with DEC to protect the future of deer hunting in our state.”

Updates about this year’s hunting season can be found on the DEC’s website: https://dec.ny.gov/things-to-do/hunting/deer-bear/regulations