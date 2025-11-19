Big Game Hunting Season Is Underway In New York State

Big game hunting season has begun in New York State and will continue through December 7.

The State Department of Environmental Conservation encourages all hunters to continue taking steps to remain safe while afield and taking precautions to prevent the introduction and spread of deer diseases like Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD).

The DEC continues to monitor the region where an isolated detection of CWD (PDF) in a captive deer facility in southern Herkimer County occurred in October 2024. Following the CWD detection last year, and with the cooperation of local landowners, hunters, taxidermists, and processors, DEC tested samples from 196 wild deer. CWD was not detected in any of the wild deer samples. These results are encouraging, but additional sampling is needed in 2025 and future years to ensure CWD is not present in wild deer or to find it quickly if any wild deer are infected. After disease prevention, prompt and intense response to a CWD outbreak is critical to minimize disease impacts.

Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) is always fatal to deer. When introduced into wild deer, CWD can spread rapidly, is nearly impossible to eliminate, and threatens future deer populations and hunting opportunities. Hunters can help prevent the introduction of CWD into New York’s wild deer populations by taking the following precautions: