Bill Blagg Family Magic Coming To The Reg

Bill Blagg Family Magic is coming to the Reg Lenna Center for The Arts this summer.

Bill Blagg will bring his new show Family Magic to the stage at 4:00 p.m., Saturday, July 12.

Family Magic is designed to engage and entertain audiences of all ages. The performance combines audience interaction, comedy, and visual magic.

From a young age, Bill Blagg was drawn to the art of magic and embarked on a journey to become one of the most captivating touring magicians and illusionists of our time. Bill’s life took a magical turn when he received three treasured books from his great grandfather. These books, known as the Harlan Tarbell course in magic, would forever change the course of his life. Filled with secrets, techniques, and the wonders of magic, these books became Bill’s gateway into a world of enchantment and mystery.

Tickets are on sale now at the Reg Lenna Center for The Arts box office by calling 716-484-7070 and in-person on Monday, Wednesday and Friday of each week or one hour before movies and live events. Tickets are also available online at reglenna.com.