WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Bipartisan Legislation To End Blood Quantum For Tribal Communities Filed in U.S. Senate

Bipartisan Legislation To End Blood Quantum For Tribal Communities Filed in U.S. Senate

By Leave a Comment

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY)

U.S. Senators Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) and Steve Daines (R-MT) have introduced legislation to end blood quantum rule for tribal communities.

The bipartisan Tribal Border Crossing Parity Act would eliminate the 50% blood quantum requirement for members of federally recognized tribes in order to move freely between the U.S. and Canada.

For over 70 years, federally-recognized tribes near the Canada border have been required to carry proof, obtained through the Department of the Interior (DOI), that they are at least 50% Native American when exercising their right to freely cross between the U.S. and Canada.

The bipartisan legislation would eliminate the outdated 50% blood quantum requirement and allow tribal members to solely show their tribal ID to cross the U.S.-Canada border, ending the lengthy process of gathering information to secure a DOI blood quantum certificate and eliminating confusion for Customs and Border Protection and Canadian border authorities.

Gillibrand and Daines said that obtaining a certificate to prove an individual’s Native American heritage through DOI can often be extremely challenging and complicated for tribal members. The process to obtain a certificate requires information and records many tribal members may not have, especially those whose ancestors were displaced. They said the blood quantum requirement also violates tribal sovereignty by interfering with a tribe’s right to determine its membership.

Bipartisan companion legislation has also been filed in the House.

The bill is supported by the St. Regis-Mohawk Tribe of New York, the Jay Treaty Border Alliance, the National Congress of American Indians, and the National Council of Urban Indian Health.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.