Blooming Gardens Project Receives $4.2 Million From NYS

A project to create 34-units of affordable and supportive housing in Jamestown has received $4.2 million from New York State.

The funding is through the New York State Homes and Community Renewal’s annual Low-Income Housing Tax Credit competitive funding round.

The Blooming Gardens project is a joint effort by Citizens Opportunity for Development and Equality Inc. (CODE Inc.) and Southern Tier Environments for Living (STEL). The units will be located across 18 buildings on 12 sites and include the construction of five double-unit houses on Spring Street.

The project received $3.2 million from the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance’s (OTDA) Homeless Housing and Assistance Program in November 2025.

The permanent supportive housing will be used for individuals with mental illness or those who have experienced long-term homelessness.

The project has been approved by the Jamestown Planning Commission, County Planning Board, as well as the Jamestown Zoning Board of Appeals.