Bohemian Rhapsody Sing-A-Long Comes To The Reg Nov. 15



Bohemian Rhapsody returns to Reg Lenna Center for The Arts in a sing along version this Saturday.

The movie will be shown at 7:00 p.m., Saturday, November 15.

The 2018 film, a biopic about the rock band Queen, features an Oscar-winning performance by Rami Malek as front man Freddie Mercury. In this version of the film, lyrics will be shown on the screen for audience members to sing along to. A host will warm up the audience with songs and a few dance moves. Each audience member will be given an interactive prop bag with items that can be used throughout the night. Ticket holders are encouraged to dress up like Mercury, other members of Queen, or in 1970’s/early 1980’s apparel.

The film is an enthralling celebration of Queen, their music, and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury, who defied stereotypes and convention to become one of history’s most beloved entertainers. Following Queen’s meteoric rise, their revolutionary sound and Freddie’s solo career, the film also chronicles the band’s reunion, and one of the greatest performances in rock history.

The night marks a return to the screen of the film, which was sold out at The Reg in early 2019, just before winning 4 Academy Awards.

Tickets for this event are on sale now. The Reg Lenna Center for The Arts box office is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 12-5 p.m. and one hour before movies and events. Tickets may also be purchased by calling 716.484.7070 or at reglenna.com.