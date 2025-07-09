Boil Water Order Issued For Fredonia

The Chautauqua County Health Department and the Village of Fredonia have issued a boil water order for all Village of Fredonia water customers and properties outside the Village boundaries supplied by the Fredonia water system.

The New York State Department of Health requires a boil water order anytime water is not adequately treated.

A treatment technique violation at the water treatment plant resulted in high turbidity such that water entering the distribution system was not adequately treated. This water could contain harmful microbes. Boiling the water kills bacteria and other microbes that may be present.

All Fredonia water customers must boil water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth and making coffee until further notice. Water must be brought to a rolling boil for one minute then cooled prior to use.

Boiled or bottled water must be used to wash dishes by hand; dishes should be allowed to completely air dry after washing. Home dishwashers that reach a temperature of 170⁰F and have a full dry cycle do not need boiled. The water may be used for bathing as long as it is not consumed. The water is safe for laundry.

Once the treatment process has been fully restored to normal operations and the untreated water has been flushed from the distribution system, the Village will collect water samples on consecutive days to make sure the water is safe. Notifications and press releases will be used to inform the public when the boil water order is lifted.

For more information on boiling water and emergency disinfection visit the New York State Department of Health website at https://www.health.ny.gov/environmental/water/drinking/boilwater/.

For more information, residents should call the Village of Fredonia at (716) 679-2307 and Chautauqua County Health Department permitted facilities can call the Health Department directly at (716) 753-4481.