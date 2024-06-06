Bomb Threats Leads To Persell Middle School Evacuation

Persell Middle School was evacuated Wednesday following a bomb threat.

Jamestown Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker issued a statement yesterday saying the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and Jamestown Police were made aware of the threat, “Out of an abundance of caution, students and staff were moved to an offsite location, per our evacuation plan, to allow JPD to investigate and sweep the building. Following the investigation, the threat was determined to be unfounded and JPD has cleared the building.”

Whitaker said students were dismissed from the offsite location at the end of the school day utilizing the district’s reunification protocols.