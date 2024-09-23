Borrello, Giglio Blast Decision to Release Edward Kindt Following Two Parole Violations

State Senator George Borrello and Assemblyman Joe Giglio are condemning a decision to release Edward Kindt following two parole violations.

Administrative Law Judge Michael Marasa, who presided over the parole revocation hearing of Edward Kindt, made the decision to release him back into the community.

Kindt’s parole revocation hearing was the result of his recent escape from parole supervision and his transitional housing in Dutchess County; and his return to Salamanca in Cattaraugus County.

This is the second time he has violated his parole since being released. In returning to Salamanca, he also violated the order of the Seneca Nation banning him from their nation. Parole officials failed to notify authorities of his escape until six days after his escape.

Edward Kindt was convicted for raping and murdering Penny Brown in Salamanca in 1999 when he was 15 years old.

Borrello said in a statement, “I am appalled at the judge’s decision to release rapist and murderer Edward Kindt after he committed two parole violations, including the serious charge of absconding from parole supervision. This is one more example of how dangerously far New York State has fallen when it comes to public safety. The horrendous ‘Less is More’ law allows criminals on parole to ignore the rules without penalty. This is the upside down, ‘no consequences’ criminal justice system Democrats have given us.”

Giglio said, “This wrong-headed decision endangers not only our community but law-abiding citizens across New York and beyond. What more does he have to do to prove he belongs behind bars? Kindt is a deadly sexual predator who has shown zero remorse for the brutal rape and killing of Penny Brown. He is evil and he belongs in prison. Period. He should have never been granted parole in the first place.”

Giglio stated that when Kindt was in prison, he was written up for exposing himself to female corrections officers and for contraband and drug use.

Borrello has introduced the Parole Board Accountability Act which would establish a procedure for locating incarcerated individuals released on parole by a non-unanimous vote (2-1) in the home community of one of the two board members who voted for release.

Parolees released by a non-unanimous vote would be placed in a transitional residential facility in the community of one of the two board members who voted in favor of their release. The commissioner of the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) would use an impartial procedure for determining which board member’s community would be the relocation site for the paroled individual.

Assemblyman Giglio had drafted legislation that would require at least one member who is a crime victim or a crime-victim’s advocate to be a member of the parole board. His bill was blocked by members of the majority and never reached the floor of the Assembly for a vote.