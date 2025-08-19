Borrello, Molitor Demand Action On City Of Dunkirk’s Failure To Submit 2024 Independent Audit

State Senator George Borrello and State Assemblyman Andrew Molitor are demanding immediate action from Governor Kathy Hochul and Dunkirk Mayor Kate Wdowiasz to address the City of Dunkirk’s continued failure to submit its legally required 2024 independent audit to the New York State Comptroller’s Office.

The state representatives said that despite assurances that the audit would be completed by July 2025, neither the State Comptroller’s Office nor legislative offices have received the report. Preliminary financial figures submitted by the city have been deemed insufficient and do not meet statutory requirements, leaving the Comptroller unable to certify the city’s deficit.

Borrello and Molitor said in a joint statement, “This lack of compliance undermines transparency and accountability. Especially in light of the $13.7 million high-interest state loan approved earlier this year, without the usual home-rule message from the Dunkirk Common Council, taxpayers deserve clarity and answers.”

In formal letters sent to both Governor Hochul and Mayor Wdowiasz, Senator Borrello and Assemblyman Molitor requested:

• A detailed explanation from the Governor’s office regarding oversight efforts to ensure compliance with state law.

• A clear timeline from the mayor on the completion and submission of the 2024 audit.

• A reaffirmation of the city’s commitment to quarterly financial reporting, annual audits, and full cooperation with the Comptroller’s oversight, as required under the Dunkirk Fiscal Recovery Act and the newly enacted City of Dunkirk Revenue Anticipation Note Refinancing Act.