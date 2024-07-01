Boutwell Hill State Forest Road Closure Announced Ahead of Trail Rehabilitation

Arab Hill Forest Road in Boutwell Hill State Forest is temporarily closed for the next two months.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced the temporary closure of a section of Arab Hill Forest Road, located between Lewis Road and Housington Road.

They said the closure is necessary to accommodate the rehabilitation of the Homestead Trail located off the northern section of Arab Hill Forest Road. This project is being done in conjunction with the Boutwell Hill Ski Club, Inc., which supports this trail under a Volunteer Stewardship Agreement with the DEC. Parks and Trails New York (PTNY) awarded the club a grant for this work in January 2024.

The sustainable trail rehabilitation project on the Homestead cross-country ski trail in Boutwell Hill State Forest will expand and diversify trail use to include year-long access to be inclusive for hikers, runners, cyclists, equestrians, and skiers. The improvements include the installation of a large culvert that will replace a deteriorating bridge and enhance trail access. In addition, improvements will be made to the trail surface and drainage along the trail.

Other trails that may be affected by the construction are the Earl Cardot East Side Overland Trail and the Chautauqua County Equestrian Trails that traverse the property. Trail closure signs and reroutes will be posted as needed during construction. Visitors are advised to be mindful of signage and associated detours when using the trail systems during construction.

The closure is expected to last at least 60 days. The visiting public should check the Boutwell Hill Web page for updates at: https://dec.ny.gov/places/boutwell-hill-state-forest.