The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities has approved water and wastewater division budgets for 2027 with no rate increase.

Finance and Customer Accounts Manager Kevin Karr told the board at its November 23 meeting that a rate increase has been recommended for the 2028 budget.

Karr said that the State Public Service Commission has also recommended a new electric rate case every three years, “So, we’re looking at the possibility of having to raise rates every three years, so we don’t get the 12 percent increase that we had (in 2026). We went 12 to 14 years without a rate case, so it’s really 1% a year that we went up. So, we’re looking at just having a 5% budgeted in that”

A 10% rate increase was approved by the PSC that went into effect January 1, 2026.