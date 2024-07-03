BPU Closed Thursday In Observance of Independence Day

The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities will be closed on Thursday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day.

Garbage and recycling will not be collected on Thursday but will be delayed until the following day on Friday, July 5. Friday’s normal collection will take place on Saturday, July 6. The recyclable of the week is metal.

Due to the changed collection schedule, the Yard Waste Site will not be open on Saturday, July 6, to enable employees to pick up garbage and recycling that day.

Customers may call 716-661-1640 during non-business hours to report trouble for all BPU Divisions. During regular business hours, they may call BPU Customer Service at 716-661-1660.