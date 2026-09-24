BPU Fall Water Main Flushing Begins Sept. 25

The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities Water Division will begin Fall water main flushing September 25.

The process begins with a “pre-flush” at 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 25, in the Falconer areas of Aldren, Mapleshade, Ralph and Valmeere. Flushing of the entire village of Falconer will begin at 8:00 p.m. Saturday, September 26, and continues into Sunday until the entire village is flushed. Water in Falconer and on the north side of Jamestown can be expected to discolor when Falconer flushing occurs.

Flushing in the rest of the BPU Water system will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, September 28 through October 2; and from Monday through Wednesday, October 5 through 7.

The exception will be on Wednesday, September 30, when flushing will begin at 4:30 a.m. to accommodate downtown Jamestown and Fairmount Avenue businesses and restaurants. Water customers on streets and neighborhoods located off West Third Street, Harding and Fairmount Avenue (Rte. 394) could experience discolored water on September 30, even though their own streets are not directly flushed that day.

Flushing of the mains usually discolors water, especially when the process takes place in the customers’ immediate areas, near or on their scheduled flushing days. Customers may see discolored water at any time during flushing, even on days other than their scheduled flushing days.

The map showing which areas will be flushed on which days can be viewed at jamestownnybpu.gov.

Flushing location maps are also available in the BPU Customer Service Office, the Jamestown City Clerk’s Office, libraries and at Town and Village Offices in communities affected by flushing.

BPU commercial and industrial customers received automatic calls alerting them to their flushing dates. Residential customers, whose phone numbers are current on their accounts, can expect to receive such calls two-five days in advance of their flushing days.

The main precaution customers may take during water main flushing is to check for discolored water before doing laundry and to avoid pulling discolored water into their hot water tanks. The BPU also suggests setting aside water for cooking or drinking a day ahead of their flushing days because the appearance of discolored water may be unpleasant.

If discolored water enters the household, it may be expected to clear in 12-24 hours.

Should customers get caught with discolored laundry, the clothes should not be dried. Instead, customers may pick up a red-out laundry product at no cost at BPU Customer Service or at Town and Village offices in BPU water territory. Clothes should be rewashed in the product before being dried.

The BPU flushes water lines twice yearly to remove naturally occurring sediment that may gather in pipes. As flushing occurs, employees also check the condition of the hydrants and fix any problems that they may find. Water main flushing is a normal process used in communities throughout the country.

Customers with questions about flushing and their flushing dates may call the Flushing Hotline at (716) 661-1613, the BPU Customer Service Office at (716) 661-1660 or Communications at (716) 661-1680. Additional information can be found at www.jamestownnybpu.gov.