BPU General Manager Dave Leathers To Retire

Jamestown Board of Public Utilities General Manager David Leathers is set to retire in January 2026.

Board Members of the BPU announced Leathers’ planned retirement and will begin a search process for his replacement.

Leathers has served as the BPU’s General Manager since March 2008. Before his current position, he was Interim General Manager and Deputy General Manager for the Electric Division. He has worked for the utility since December 2005.

Leathers is President of the New York Association of Public Power (NYAPP). He is also a member of the American Public Power Association (APPA) national board, executive committee and CEO Climate Change & Generation Policy Committee.

In 2020, the APPA named Leathers one of two recipients of its national Mark Crisson Leadership and Managerial Excellence Award, which honors two managers annually from 2,000 American public power electric companies.

In his previous NYAPP role, Leathers was honored by the New York Power Authority (NYPA) as one of two primary NYAPP leaders participating in the negotiations between NYPA, NYAPP and the Municipal Electric Utilities Association of New York State. His work helped to secure a new, long-term contract extension with NYPA for hydropower commitments through September, 2040, on behalf of the organizations and the municipal and cooperative electric customers of New York State.

In Jamestown, Leathers volunteers as Co-President of the Jamestown Center City Development Corporation (Northwest Arena) Board of Directors. He was honored as JCC Alumnus of the Year in 2017 and as the Chautauqua County Chamber of Commerce Person of the Year in 2009. A Chautauqua Leadership Network graduate, Leathers is a former board member of the Manufacturers’ Association of the Southern Tier. He and his wife, Shelly, reside in Jamestown. The couple has two grown children and two grandchildren.