BPU Places First In WNY Healthiest Employer Contest

The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities has placed first among twelve middle-sized companies in the WNY Healthiest Employer contest for the seventh consecutive year.

Buffalo Business First, Springbuk, Independent Health, Wegmans and Walsh Duffield sponsored the competition and recently announced contest winners.

The recognition automatically enters the BPU program in the Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America Competition. The utility has earned a spot among the top 100 companies in the national challenge since 2019.

A point-based program, the BPU’s health and wellness plan provides incentives for employee participation in biometric screenings, health challenges and preventative medical appointments. The program also includes the installation of standing workstations, online training coursework and an exercise room open to employees.

Healthy snacks are provided in utility buildings instead of previous candy sales. Some buildings have a healthy recipe and garden produce exchange corner. Flu vaccinations are furnished on-site during work and after-work hours. Lunch-n-Learns on pertinent health and wellness topics occur during the year and are attended by more than half of the BPU employees.

Past programs offered periodically are Weight Watcher classes, pre-diabetes training, carotid artery screenings and “Wellness Days.” The team looks for additional ways to encourage wellness and health and to keep the choices interesting and new.

General Manager David Leathers noted that reduced absences and stabilization of health benefit utility costs are indicators of the program’s success.