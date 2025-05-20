BPU Warns Of Phone Scam

The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities is warning customers of a phone scam.

The public utility said they have received reports of customers receiving a phone call from someone who identifies themselves as someone from Con Edison Electric. The calls come from California and Ohio numbers. The scammer asks the resident to discuss their electric bill and if the call gets far enough, the caller asks for the customer’s credit card, debit card, or bank information.

The BPU reminds customers not to give such information out over the phone to someone you do not know or whose phone number you do not recognize.