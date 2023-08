Jamestown Board of Public Utilities customers in Celoron, Lakewood, and westward may have discolored water Friday.

The BPU is conducting the quarterly water inspection at 101 Jackson Avenue Friday from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. The test could cause discolored water, which should clear in 12 to 24 hours.

Customers are advised to set aside water for drinking and cooking and to avoid drawing discolored water into their hot water tanks.