BPU Yard Waste Site Reopens April 12

The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities Yard Waste Site will reopen April 12.

A new 2025 Yard Waste Site sticker is required to enter the Site.

The site is located at 1001 Monroe Street and will be open 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturdays, April 12 through November 8; and 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesdays, effective May 7 through September 24.

The Yard Waste Site is restricted to BPU Solid Waste residential customers, as their garbage/recycling rate pays for Site operations.

BPU Solid Waste customers who want to enter the Site must display a yellow-colored 2025 BPU Yard Waste Site sticker on the rear driver-side window of the vehicle. The window stickers are free-of-charge to BPU Solid Waste residential customers. Only one sticker is provided for each customer account.

The window stickers are available at the BPU Customer Service Office at 92 Steele Street.

Contractors will not be permitted to use the site.

At the Site, customers may discard leaves, grass clippings, mulch, plants/shrubs/bushes; tree parts and brush up to eight inches in diameter.

Metals, sod, concrete, rocks, dirt, lumber/wood, tires, drywall and other construction materials are not accepted.

For more information, BPU customers may call the Garbage Hotline at 716-661-1651.