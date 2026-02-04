BPU Yard Waste Sticker Fee for 2026 Will Be $20

The fee for Jamestown Board of Public Utilities Solid Waste residential customers who want to use the BPU Yard Waste Site in the coming season will be $20.

According to BPU officials, the new charge for yard waste stickers in 2026 is necessary to help prevent rate increases for all Solid Waste residential customers.

BPU officials say maintaining the site at 1001 Monroe Street in compliance with New York State Department of Environmental Conservation standards, as well as the rising cost of grinding yard waste, tree parts and brush, are additional reasons for this change.

The Yard Waste Site, open annually from spring to fall, accepts leaves, grass clippings, brush, twigs, sticks and branches up to eight inches in diameter.

Residential Solid Waste customers who want to use the site must display a current BPU Yard Waste Site sticker on the rear driver-side window of their vehicles. The sticker is available through the BPU’s Customer Service Office on Steel Street

The Site will reopen in 2026 on Saturdays starting April 11 and on Wednesdays starting May 13.