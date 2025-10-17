Brewery Approved For $200,000 Loan By Jamestown Local Development Corporation

A brewery looking to open by the Chadakoin River has been approved a $200,000 loan from the Jamestown Local Development Corporation.

137 Water Street Brewing received approval on two conditions. One is that the project receives approval from the Jamestown Planning Commission in November due to it being sited in the Waterfront Development Overlay District. The second condition is approval of the loan by Jamestown City Council since the loan threshold is more than $100,000.

The $200,000 loan is for ten years at 4% interest rate. It will be used to help with renovation of the building at 137 Water Street as well as other expenditures with opening the business. The building is owned by Chase Churchill of Jamestown Electroplating and would be leased to the brewery.

Churchill said the business also is in talks with the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency about a loan and has two grant requests into New York State. He said the project will go forward regardless if the grant funding is received.

Churchill said they hope to have the business open by Summer 2026.