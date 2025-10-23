‘Bright Room Called Day’ To Be Presented By Madness Most Discrete Theatre

Madness Most Discreet will stage a reading of Tony Kushner’s “A Bright Room Called Day” at the Robert H. Jackson Center this Friday.

The free event takes place at 6:00 p.m. in the Cappa Theatre. The reading will be followed by a panel discussion with the audience.

Kushner’s sharp, surrealist play follows five artists navigating the fall of the Weimar Republic in 1930s Berlin. It explores themes of resistance, political responsibility, and the cyclical nature of authoritarianism.

The reading is being presented in partnership with Madness Most Discreet Theatre and the Jamestown Justice Coalition.