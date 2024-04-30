Brigiotta’s Celebrating 100 Years of Business

Brigiotta’s is celebrating 100 years of being in business in the Jamestown area.

The Chautauqua County Chamber of Commerce and the Small Business Development Center at Jamestown Community College recognized the family-run produce and garden center as part of National Small Business week.

Carla Galbato-Kayes said the Italian grocery store opened in Brooklyn Square on November 24, 1924, “First generation owners, Toni and Josephine Brigiotta, our grandparents, recognized the need for a small store in the heart of Jamestown where people could walk to and buy fresh produce from their farm, especially Italian goods. The neighborhood supported their vision then and many generations of customers since have walked through our doors, some coming from quite a distance. We stand here today with great appreciation for our great customers.”

Galbato-Kayes said her parents, Frances and Thomas Galbato, took over the store in 1954.

When urban renewal efforts displaced the store along with 150 other businesses in 1973, she said her parents were unable to get a loan to relocate and set up a makeshift store on Jones & Gifford Avenue, “And it was through the SBA, with help from Mr. Frank Sciortino, who was head of the district office at the time, we were able to get a loan. The SBA made it possible to continue our journey and we are truly greatful. This location, 414 Fairmount Avenue, became available in 1975 and this became a new home for Brigiotta’s.”

Galbato added that she and her brothers have taken on roles to expand the business and that the fourth generation of family members are helping run the business.