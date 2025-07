A Brooklyn Square company is suing the City of Jamestown to lower its assessment.

Savarina Corporation filed the suit in State Supreme Court in Chautauqua County on Friday, July 18.

The current total assessed value of 21-41 South Main Street is $2,298,507. This property includes the former Tim Horton’s restaurant, the former Big Lots store, and Family Dollar store.

Savarina Corporation attorneys argue that the assessed value and full market value should only be $154,000.