Bryan Bigelow Appointed To Ward 2 Seat Formerly Held By Tony Dolce

Jamestown City Council has approved the appointment of Bryan Bigelow as the new Ward 2 representative by a vote of 7 to 1.

Bigelow, who lives at 186 Buffalo Street, fills the vacancy that resulted from the unexpected death of Council Member Tony Dolce. Mayor Kim Ecklund was required by State Election Law to make an appointment within 60 days of the vacancy. A special election for the seat also will take place during the November General Elections.

During privilege of the floor, Ward 2 Democratic candidate Jason Sample asked Council to amend the appointment resolution, to have whoever wins the special election be able to take the seat after election results are certified rather than having to wait until January 1, 2027, as would be customary during a regular election year, “The City Council has two meetings between November 28 and January 1, one on November 30th and the other on December 28th. So, if I were to win the special election, does that mean Mr. Bigelow would still be able to represent, attend, and participate in work sessions and vote on behalf of the voters of Ward Two, despite not being their chosen candidate to serve out the term as dictated in a special election?”

Council did not act to amend the resolution and Democratic Council Member At Large Dan Gonzalez was the sole no vote on the appointment.

Bigelow was appointed to the Council’s Public Works Committee with Democratic Council Member At Large Jeremy Engquist being named the Chair of the Council’s Public Safety Committee. Council Committee appointments are made by the Council President, Regina Brackman.