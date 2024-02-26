Buffalo Man Arrested For Shooting at a Car on Jamestown’s Northside

A Buffalo man has been arrested for allegedly shooting at a car on the northside of Jamestown Thursday morning.

Jamestown Police say 47-year old Javier Baez had a case of road rage against another driver while driving on Falconer Street, resulting in him chasing that car to the Beechview and Clyde Avenue area.

Police say Baez showed a gun and fired at least six rounds at the other vehicle, striking the car several times. They say the driver and two passengers in the car were not injured.

Following an investigation, police found Baez at a residence on Bush Street. They also found during a search a loaded 9mm pistol with came with a large capacity feeding device. Baez was arrested without incident.

He is charged with 2nd Degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon, 3rd Degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, and three counts of Reckless Endangerment. Baez was taken to the City Jail to await arraignment.