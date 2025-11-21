Buffalo Man Sentenced To Life For Murder Of Two Women Whose Bodies Were Found In Chautauqua County

The Buffalo man found guilty of killing two women whose bodies were found in Chautauqua County has been sentenced to life in prison.

Erie County District Attorney Michael Keane announced that 62-year old Richard Fox was sentenced Thursday morning before Erie County Court Judge Suzanne Maxwell Barnes to 40 years to life in prison.

Sometime between 2003 and 2004, Fox killed Cassandra Watson in the City of Buffalo. On September 26, 2021, a hiker found a human skull while walking along the Chautauqua Rails to Trails near Woleben Road in the Town of Portland. Forensic analysis determined that the skeletal remains had been buried at the site for more than a decade. After her identity was confirmed in December 2024, investigators determined that the Fox was in a relationship with Watson at the time of her disappearance. Watson had not been reported as a missing person to law enforcement.

In late June 2021, Fox killed a second woman in the City of Buffalo. The victim, 50-year-old Marquita Mull, was later reported missing by her family. On September 27, 2021, her body was found during the excavation of the skeletal remains recovered near the hiking trail in Chautauqua County.

On September 19, 2025, Fox pleaded guilty to two counts of Murder in the Second Degree. He was not offered a reduced plea and entered a guilty plea to all counts in the indictment.

District Attorney Mike Keane said in a statement, “The families of Cassandra Watson and Marquita Mull have waited a long time for justice. I hope that they can continue their journey towards healing with the knowledge that this defendant will spend the rest of his life in prison for these crimes. The successful prosecution of this case is the result of years of tireless work and excellent collaboration among the lead investigators, several law enforcement agencies, forensic analysts, genealogy experts, our prosecutors and many others. I thank you all for your dedicated service.”