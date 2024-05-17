Builders Exchange of the Southern Tier Workforce Development Program Underway

A workforce development program concentrated on getting more people into the construction field is underway in Jamestown.

The Builders Exchange of the Southern Tier Inc. gave a presentation on the new program to the Jamestown Local Development Corporation. The program received $500,000 in American Rescue Plan funds in 2023 toward the Pre-Apprenticeship Program through the National Center for Construction Education & Research (NCCR) for high school, college, and young adults.

Builders Exchange Assistant Director John Healy said labor shortage is the biggest challenge faced by the construction industry, making it difficult for contractors to find and retain employees.

He said the main priority is establishing a pipeline for workforce development where students will have the opportunity to go into a union and start their apprenticeship or to go to trade school.

Healy said the program at Jamestown High School started in January at the Innovation Center at Rogers School with 10 students enrolled.

He said when it comes to future partnerships, he’s working on an agreement with Jamestown Community College to offer classes at the Innovation Center for the upcoming Fall semester. Healy said the Builders Exchange is also working on what may be possible with Alfred State College and the Ignite Program through the Sheriff’s office.

Once ARP money runs out in 2026, the Builders Exchange is hoping to have other grant funding lined up to continue the program.