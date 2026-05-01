Bush Industries Is Closing

Bush Industries, operating as eSolutions, is closing.

The news was confirmed to employees during a meeting Thursday morning following days of rumors on social media. The closure will affect more than 230 employees.

eSolutions Furniture Group, which includes Bush Business Furniture, Bush Furniture, and Bestar announced Thursday that, “…the Fédération des caisses Desjardins du Québec, as lender and as administrative agent for the Company’s lending syndicate, is expected to present a motion on May 4, 2026 before the Superior Court of Québec under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act (Canada) to appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. as receiver over the Company’s assets.”

The company said it has ceased manufacturing operations and that, subject to court approval, PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. will “…oversee the orderly wind-down of the Company, namely the sale of the Company’s assets through a court-supervised process.” All facilities owned by eSolutions in the United States, Canada, and Asia are being closed and liquidated.

eSolutions said their financial position has worsened significantly since 2021 with the business facing additional pressure since 2024 due to the imposition of tariffs by the U.S. government, post-pandemic reductions in consumer demand, increased competition from offshore competitors, and ongoing cash constraints. The company stated they have been unable to make any interest payments to its lenders for over a year.

Over an extended period, eSolutions said they and its lenders explored multiple alternatives, including restructuring or selling the business, saying, “Despite significant efforts, and the support of lenders and advisors, no viable solution was identified that would allow eSolutions to continue operating or sell the business.”

Bush Industries began in 1959 as Starline Housewares, changing its name to Bush Industries in the 1970s.

Canadian firm Bestar Inc. acquired Bush Industries in 2020.

The company specialized in ready-to-assemble furniture.