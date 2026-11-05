Business First: DoubleTree By Hilton Hotel In Jamestown Up For Sale

Buffalo Business First reports that the owner of the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in Jamestown has put the business up for sale.

Hamister Group LLC spent $15 million redeveloping the 147-room property after opening in March 2019.

Business First said the hotel struggled to recover after the pandemic hit one year after its opening. The 97,461-square-foot property went on the market a few months ago with no price tag, though the listing identifies the opportunity as a bank short sale available “significantly below” redevelopment and replacement cost.

Read the full story at: https://www.bizjournals.com/buffalo/news/2026/11/02/hamister-group-jamestown-doubletree-hilton-hotel.html