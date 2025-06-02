Butterflies Available For Chautauqua Hospice Service Of Remembrance

Memorial Butterflies are available until June 4 ahead of Chautauqua Hospice & Palliative Care’s annual Service of Remembrance and Memorial Butterfly release.

People may order butterflies until Wednesday at http://www.chpc.care. They will be available for pickup on Saturday, June 7 between 10:00am and noon at the Lakewood office at 20 West Fairmount Avenue or at the WCA Home in Fredonia at 134 Temple Street.

The memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday at the Lakewood office. It also will be livestreamed with a recording available after the event on CHPC’s website and Facebook page.

Visit www.chpc.care for more information.