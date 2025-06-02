WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Butterflies Available For Chautauqua Hospice Service Of Remembrance

Butterflies Available For Chautauqua Hospice Service Of Remembrance

By 1 Comment

Memorial Butterflies are available until June 4 ahead of Chautauqua Hospice & Palliative Care’s annual Service of Remembrance and Memorial Butterfly release.

People may order butterflies until Wednesday at http://www.chpc.care. They will be available for pickup on Saturday, June 7 between 10:00am and noon at the Lakewood office at 20 West Fairmount Avenue or at the WCA Home in Fredonia at 134 Temple Street.

The memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday at the Lakewood office. It also will be livestreamed with a recording available after the event on CHPC’s website and Facebook page.

Visit www.chpc.care for more information.

Comments

  1. While the remembrance is nice using butterflies isn’t!
    Butterflies like the songbirds and honey bees have been severely impacted by all the chemicals and are in severe decline
    Very soon several varieties will be endangered
    This is seriously disturbing and needs to be readdressed to maybe
    Sponsoring a butterfly garden there instead
    Sponsor the living while remembering the passed
    Sounds like a winner

    Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.