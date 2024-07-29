WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / BWB Building Owners Suing City of Jamestown Over Assessment

BWB Building Owners Suing City of Jamestown Over Assessment

By Leave a Comment

BWB Building, 201 West Third Street, Jamestown (Google Maps)

The owners of the BWB building in downtown Jamestown are suing the city over its assessment.

201 West Third Street LLC filed the suit in Chautauqua County State Supreme Court saying the property’s assessment is illegal and erroneous.

The property has been assessed at $4.35 million with the corporation arguing that the assessment should be lowered to $1.125 million.

The property at 201 West Third Street houses the law offices of Phillips Lytle, the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency and County Department of Planning, various military recruiting agencies, the Internal Revenue Service, and Buffamonte, Whipple, and Buttafaro accountants.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.