Call For Projects To Be Considered For DRI Funding Opens August 21

An open call for projects to be considered for Downtown Revitalization Initiative funding will be held August 21 through September 25.

Proposals are being sought for transformational public, private, and nonprofit projects that further the City’s downtown revitalization efforts. Funding is available for projects that expand existing businesses, attract new businesses, improve public space, create more housing opportunities, attract visitors, expand recreation and entertainment options, improve the quality of life for residents and visitors, and more.

An informational meeting on the open call will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m., Thursday, August 27 at the Robert H. Jackson Center in Jamestown.

In addition, a public survey has been launched to gather input on downtown development priorities. Feedback will be used to identify issues, opportunities, and needs for downtown development. It will also help shape the final slate of projects to be recommended to New York State for DRI funding as part of a Strategic Investment Plan for downtown. A Local Planning Committee will review, evaluate, and recommend projects based on their potential to transform downtown Jamestown. The public survey is available online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/jamestowndri. Hard copies will also be available at City Hall and other locations soon. The survey will be open until September 25, 2026.

There are other opportunities to participate, as well. A public workshop for the Jamestown DRI will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 26 at the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts’ Media Arts Studio. The workshop will include a brief presentation on the DRI program and the City’s DRI application. The presentation will take place from 5:00 to 5:30 p.m. and will be followed by a walking tour of the projects funded through Round 1of the DRI program as well as potential projects for Jamestown DRI 2.0. Copies of the public survey will be available to complete during the workshop.

In addition, representatives from the Jamestown DRI team will be present at the Whirlybird Festival on Saturday, August 29. Members of the community are encouraged to stop by the DRI table to learn more about the program, provide input on community priorities and ideas for potential projects, and complete the public survey.

Lastly, the public is encouraged to attend the second Jamestown DRI Local Planning Committee (LPC) meeting scheduled for 1:00 to 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, August 26 at the Robert H. Jackson Center. The meeting will include a recap of recent public engagement activities; a summary of past plans and recent investments in the community; a review of proposed changes to the DRI boundary area; a discussion of the vision, goals, and strategies for the DRI area; and an overview of the process for soliciting and evaluating projects to be considered for inclusion in the Jamestown DRI Strategic Investment Plan. This is a working meeting of the LPC but there will be an opportunity for public comments at the end.

For more information, visit www.JamestownDRI.com