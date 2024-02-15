Candidates Indicating Interest in 23rd Congressional District Seat

Candidates have started to indicate interest in running for the 23rd Congressional District seat.

Republican and Incumbent Congressman Nick Langworthy is running for re-election. He was recently unanimously endorsed for re-election by the Erie County Conservative Party.

Democrat and Fredonia resident Thomas Carle also has announced he plans to run for the seat via a campaign website at https://www.carle4congress.com/

The petition process to get on the ballot for any potential primaries to be held on June 25 starts February 27 and runs through April 4.

New York’s 23rd Congressional District encompasses parts of Erie County, along with Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany, Steuben, Chemung, and Schuyler Counties.