Cannabis Manufacturing Company Receives Site Plan Approval To Build in Jamestown

The Jamestown Planning Commission has approved a site plan for a cannabis manufacturing company.

Jamestown Cannabis Company has purchased a 32-acre undeveloped property at 1000 Allen Street. The proposed building will be a 100 by 200 foot pole barn-style building with a second construction phase that would bring the building to 100 by 400 feet.

Partner John Volpe said the construction of the building is contingent on the Office of Cannabis Management approving a cultivation license, “What we’re going to apply for is a Tier 2 Indoor Cultivation License along with a processing and distribution license. If we got all three, we’d not only have the ability to process and distribute our own product, but any of the other local growers too. So, processing is a big bottleneck in the industry, especially with New York being so young and just getting started.”

Volpe said they’d be able to sell directly to a dispensary with that license. He said the OCM is opening up applications on October 4 and Jamestown Canna plans to have their application in that same day.

Volpe said the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities is providing a great source for water and electricity along with the fact that the company can buy credits so all their power is hydropower, “That is huge to me, personally, to do this responsibly. You know this business, we are energy hogs. We use a lot of energy. So, if we can get that energy from a source that doesn’t have a negative impact, it’s a must. Really, one of the big reasons we wanted to do this in the city.”

Jamestown Cannabis expects to hire 35 employees.