Canon Ron McEntire Choral Scholars To Perform Evensong Tonight

The Canon Ron McEntire Choral Scholars will perform an Evensong tonight at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Jamestown.

The free service will take place at 7:00 p.m. and feature Jamestown High School sophomore Allison McCallum and JHS Junior McKenzie Pickett.

The Canon Ron McEntire Choral Singers legacy program was formed in memory of former Minister of Music Ron McEntire. The Choral Scholars receive free weekly voice lessons with current Minister of Music Loren Masánqué, sing in the liturgical parish choir, have opportunities for solo singing in liturgy and out, receive training in children’s musical pedagogy, and upon completion receive a $250 honorarium.

Tonight’s Evensong will feature a Prelude from Ron that he recorded on the church’s consul prior to his death and feature music from Renaissance to Modern Musical Theatre.

Applications for the 2024-25 Canon Ron McEntire Choral Scholars program are now being accepted.

For more information, call the church office at 716-483-6405 or email Loren Masánqué at loren.masanque@stlukesjamestown.org