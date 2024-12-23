Car, Tractor-Trailer Crash On Rt 60 Causes Road Shut Down, Hazmat Response

A crash between a car and a tractor-trailer closed Route 60 on Saturday and required the Haz Mat team.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said that 22-year old Aurora Wilson of Sinclairville was southbound on Route 60 when she tried to turn left onto Bloomer Street. Deputies say Wilson failed to yield to oncoming traffic and turned in front of the tractor trailer driven by 49-year old Michael Phillips of Marion, New York.

The collision led to extensive damage to both vehicles, causing the tractor trailer, which was hauling gasoline, to leak.

Chautauqua County Hazmat, the state Department of Environmental Conservation, Chautauqua County Fire Police, and Chautauqua County Emergency Services assisted at the scene.

Wilson was transported to UPMC Chautauqua for treatment of minor injuries. She has received traffic citations in the accident. Phillips was uninjured.

A section of Route 60 was closed while the scene was cleared and the Village of Sinclairville shut down the main water wells that supply the Village until officials could verify that water from those sources had not been contaminated. The Village has two other wells that were used to supply customers with water.