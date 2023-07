An open house will be held today for the rebranding of CARTS to CHQ Transit.

The public invited to the CHQ Transit Depot at 234 Hopkins Avenue in Jamestown from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

They’ll be able to get a first-hand look at the newly rebranded busses.

A ribbon cutting press event will then take place at 3:00 p.m. to discuss the newly rebranded service replacing CARTS.

Light refreshments will be served.